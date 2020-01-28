M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $47.02 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 770,752 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

In other Cheniere Energy news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 85,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,152. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

