M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 204,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

PNC stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. 72,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,956. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average is $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

