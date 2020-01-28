Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.66. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 136,861 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIK. Stephens downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $830.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 40,103 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.