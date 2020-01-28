MicroBitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.37 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $10.37 million and $4,608.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

