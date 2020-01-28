Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 449,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

