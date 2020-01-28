MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

MOFG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

