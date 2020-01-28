Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Down 3.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 568,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 607,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $113.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It primarily holds interests in the La Fortuna project consisting of 4 claims with an area of 994 hectares located in the state of Durango; and Santana project covering 8 claims with an area of approximately 7,300 hectares located in the state of Sonora.

