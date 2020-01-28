Miners’ Reward Token Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $144,388.00 and $1,704.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.03185424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00123472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

