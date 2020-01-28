Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$24.50 to C$25.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust traded as high as C$24.96 and last traded at C$24.88, with a volume of 12100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.90.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

