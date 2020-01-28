Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup set a $130.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,097. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.