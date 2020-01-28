MKM Partners Cuts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at MKM Partners to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

FFIV stock traded down $6.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,351. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

