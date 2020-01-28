MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,407.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.