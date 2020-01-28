Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.47. 9,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,228. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

