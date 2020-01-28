Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $6.12 on Wednesday, hitting $128.45. The company had a trading volume of 729,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,294. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

