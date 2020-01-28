Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $6.12 on Wednesday, hitting $128.45. The company had a trading volume of 729,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,294. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
