Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 276,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.50. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

