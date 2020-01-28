Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 503,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

