Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.76. 13,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,334. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.