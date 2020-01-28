Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

