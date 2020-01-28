Monarch Capital Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

