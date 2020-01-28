Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,653 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.48. 463,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average of $199.30. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $156.88 and a 12 month high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

