Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 200,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

