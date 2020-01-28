Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

