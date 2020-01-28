Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.0336 on Major Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $302,305.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,994,108 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

