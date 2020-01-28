Monster Beverage (MNST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST):

1/21/2020 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Monster Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage have outperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to continued strength in the energy drinks category. Moreover, the company reported impressive results in third-quarter 2019, fueled by growth at Monster Energy brand’s energy drinks internationally and strength in its Reign Total Body Fuel drinks. It is experiencing robust growth in the international markets, which is aiding performance. Its efforts for product innovation and launches also bode well. Further, it is optimistic about the alignment with Coca-Cola’s bottlers and is progressing well with the transitioning of the Monster Energy brand to Coke bottlers. However, unfavorable geographic and product mix as well as higher operating expenses are putting pressure on margins. Higher payroll costs and adverse currency are other deterrents.”

1/10/2020 – Monster Beverage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. 27,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

