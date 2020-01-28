Monument Mining (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) Trading Down 15.8%

Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) dropped 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 26,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 24,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Monument Mining (OTCMKTS:MMTMF)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

