Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 219.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,269,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO traded up $4.49 on Tuesday, hitting $259.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.51. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

