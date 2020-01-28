Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

