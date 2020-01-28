Morgan Stanley Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $93.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 137.18, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $240,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.