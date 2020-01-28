Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the December 31st total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morphic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of MORF opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Morphic has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.