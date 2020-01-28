Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.99. Mount Gibson Iron shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 3,467,346 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.85.

Mount Gibson Iron Company Profile (ASX:MGX)

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

