MovieBloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $1.10 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

