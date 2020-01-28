MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.01. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,285 shares of company stock worth $6,451,881. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 579.3% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,406,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 168,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

