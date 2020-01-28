Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE MTL opened at C$9.06 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $969.63 million and a PE ratio of -55.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

