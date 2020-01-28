Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading Down 5.4%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.18, approximately 1,819,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,421,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NK shares. ValuEngine cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,216.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 303.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.