National Bank Financial Comments on Northview Apartment Reit’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:NVU)

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northview Apartment Reit in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northview Apartment Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Northview Apartment Reit has a 1 year low of C$20.30 and a 1 year high of C$26.04.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$1.45. The business had revenue of C$98.92 million for the quarter.

