National Bank Financial Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$37.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

