National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.00

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.00 and traded as high as $41.01. National Bankshares shares last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 1,240 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Bankshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

