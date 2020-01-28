National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. 28,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,010. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

