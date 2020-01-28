Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $10.66. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 94,962 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 169,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.