NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

