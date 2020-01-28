Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Down 6.4%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.77, approximately 2,153,866 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,555,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 45,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

