Neo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $485.96 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, Ovis, Liquid and Upbit. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $788.81 million and $485.96 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitinka, BitForex, Huobi, BigONE, Coinnest, HitBTC, Kucoin, BCEX, Liquid, TDAX, Bibox, Bittrex, BitMart, CoinEx, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Allcoin, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, Coinrail, Upbit, Livecoin, Tidebit, Cobinhood, Koinex, OKEx, DragonEX, OTCBTC, LBank, COSS, Bitbns and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

