Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Network-1 Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

