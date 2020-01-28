Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd alerts:

NBO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $12.85.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.