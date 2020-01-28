Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,215.00 and approximately $25,927.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011118 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.05579307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00127547 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

