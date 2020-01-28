New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Up 17.0% in January

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

