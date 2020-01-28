New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. Benchmark raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,346. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.43. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

