New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) Announces $0.75 Dividend

New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

NYCB/PU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.

