New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $27,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in CDW by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. CDW has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

