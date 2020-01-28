New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,504 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Teleflex worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $2,929,082.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,786,247.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,481 shares of company stock worth $13,457,029. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $378.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $265.90 and a twelve month high of $389.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

